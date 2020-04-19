Local church celebrates 150 years of worship

Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church is celebrating 150 years of worship on Sunday, but not in a way they had hoped to due to COVID-19.

Church members took to Facebook on Sunday morning to celebrate this special occasion.

"I guess you could say we are doing something a little bit different where that we are just kind of sitting around and we are having an informal sharing of memories," said Pastor Donald Valentine.

After 150 years, the church has had generations of families attend - and with that comes years of memories.

"I was married in this church back in 1984. My husband was a member of the church and this was his family's church and so he introduced me to Oakland Mt. Zion," said Marti Gatewood minister.

One church member can remember when they closed the doors of the old church and opened the doors of the current Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

"I was born and raised in Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church. My father became a minister, one of the associate ministers and I am from a family of 12 and out of all the 12, 7 of us belong to the church," said Bettie Turner, member.

Although they are now having their Sunday services online, the church will be celebrating all 150 years for the entire year.