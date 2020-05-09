Local church continuing online services

Despite a judge ruling Friday that churches can now have in-person services starting May 10, many churches in Bowling Green are still waiting until the end of the month.

Living Hope Baptist Church said their first in-person service will still be on Sunday, May 24.

According to their senior pastor, the church still has a lot of cleaning and sanitizing to do before their members can return to ensure everyone's safety their first Sunday back.

"We need to get our structure and organization into place. We still are working through our timing for getting the facility clean because we are going to be cleaning every pew and all the lobby's spaces and that sort of thing," said Jason Pettus, the senior pastor. "We know our seating plans pretty well but we are still putting together our volunteer teams who are going to come in and serves as greeters. So we still have quite a few logistical pieces to put together."

Living Hope told 13 News earlier this week that they do have plans for social distancing in place before their members even walk through the door on their first Sunday back.