Local church group volunteers at Rainhill Equine Facility

The Bible Musketeers got a chance to visit and learn about the Rainhill Equine Facility Saturday afternoon and some kids saw a horse for the very first time.

"I think it's really cool how she's taking care of the horses and taking them in when nobody else would and it's just awesome," said one Bible Musketeer.

The church group also brought some tasty snacks for the horses to enjoy including several bags of carrots.

"They really brightened up the horses' days. They brought lots of carrots and corn oil which we use in the horses' feed and we really appreciate that and feel really blessed by their being here today," said Karen Thurman, founder of Rainhill Equine Facility.

The Rainhill Equine Facility is a non-profit organization. Most of the horses at Rainhill are blind but they do take in all equines who need a home when they have nowhere else to go.

Anyone is welcome to visit the horses, and all you have to do is give Karen a call to make sure the gate is unlocked for you to visit.

"I really hope the whole community will come out and help support Karen and all her efforts in what she is doing to keep these horses safe and happy and healthy. For everybody who hasn't been out here take the time, make the trip out here because it is beautiful," said Donna Wlobe, Director of Christian education and children's ministries at First Christian Church.

Karen is still taking in horses and recently she received one from Ohio who is still in need of a sponsor. If you are interested in sponsoring a horse or just want to visit you can click here for more information.

