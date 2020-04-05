Local church offering free counseling for medical personal and first responders

First responders and medical personnel are on the front-lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green have partnered with city and county officials to offer free counseling through their counseling center for all medical personnel and all first responders.

"It is a service that is free anyway we're just making it available and putting them as our high priority," said Jason Pettus, Senior Pastor.

In addition to counseling, ministers are making themselves more available to talk to members during these difficult times.

"We also have our pastoral ministry making themselves more available for our congregation to be able to speak to a minister at any given time," added Pettus

