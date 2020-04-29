Local churches assess what they would do if in-person service were allowed

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's threatened an additional lawsuit against Gov. Beshear if he didn't rescind the executive order which prohibits mass gatherings. The order directly impacts churches from conducting in-person services.

If the order was rescinded, many local churches have said that they would likely still have church online for the time being.

"The government's voice is important," said Senior Pastor Jason Pettus with Living Hope Church. "We want to understand statistical data that they know, and what they're recommending and why. We also want to hear from our congregation to see what they're hearing and what they're sensing so we want to hear from both. We want to know as much as we can so we can as effectively as possible again."

Pettus said that the leadership met Wednesday morning at the congregation to discuss what their next moves are. They decided to send out a survey to its members to gauge where they are, and what they are comfortable with in the future.

"We won't, just because a ban is lifted, immediately jump in. We need to figure out what does this look like in this season now, and how do we most effectively communicate and worship together."

For now, the congregation does their services virtually, as well as hosting interactive Zoom studies with members of its congregation.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church says if the order was lifted, they might plan for having services begin again in-person towards the end of May. However, nothing is certain as they understand this is a fluid situation.

"Right now, the safety issue is the biggest concern because I personally fit in that category of being over 60, and it's not worth it to me to risk people's lives right now."