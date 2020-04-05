Local churches hold online services for Palm Sunday

For weeks, churches across the Bluegrass have been holding their Sunday services online. Palm Sunday was no different. Pastors say they miss getting to connect in person with their members.

"I don't like it, I love my people. I love being around them, I like seeing their faces," said Pastor Andy Toopes, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. "I even asked them in a video I sent out last week that if they have Facetime just to Facetime me, so I can see them again and just be around them. I truly miss the people very much."

Another church in Bowling Green will be holding a three part series the next three weeks. With every thing that is happening around the country, members can relate to the sermons now more than ever.

"Knowing that God has a plan and the power to accomplish his purpose in any and all circumstances, I think is going to be a great comfort to our people," said Jason Pettus, Senior Pastor, Living Hope Baptist Church. "To realize that 500 years ago before Jesus mounted that donkey and that colt and came into the city the lord already planned for it."

Living Hope Baptist Church was hoping to have their largest Easter service ever at Diddle Arena this year, but now will have to settle for the largest online Easter service.

The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green will host an online Easter service next week but is planning for an in person Easter service when normal church services can start again.