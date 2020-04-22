Local doctor helps treat COVID-19 patients

A doctor in Bowling Green who is treating patients in the ICU with COVID-19 has had to adapt to several changes over the past few weeks.

One major change is adding around an hour onto their day to get dressed in the proper PPE.

Doctors are also now responsible for calling and face-timing the patient's family to keep them informed on the condition of their loved ones because visitors are no longer allowed in the hospital.

"It adds about an hour to your day because putting on the masks and the gowns every day takes a lot of time," said Dr. Sherryl Reed, Physician "Those patients that are in the COVID unit right now are not allowed to have any family members there, so there is extra added time making sure we call family members-- to make sure they're up to date on what is going on."

Another important thing, masks and like many hospital units around the country they are having to reuse theirs to ensure everyone has a mask.

"Over on the COVID unit we are recycling some of those masks after we let it sit for 24 hours. Then we reuse it again so we each have our own masks. So my mask would be labeled, I put the date on it and a week from now I can reuse that mask."

When Dr. Reed is not treating patients in the ICU, she is working at the Graves Gilbert Clinic seeing patients in person or through telehealth visits.