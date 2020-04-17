Local fire departments hold hero parade to spread cheer, boost recruitment

Richardsville Fire Department, Gott Fire Department, and Barren River Fire Department cruised down Northridge subdivision today for a “You Can Be a Hero, Too” parade!

It started out as a way to celebrate a birthday party, but when lieutenant Kash Moore approached the other officers about extending the event beyond just birthdays, they decided to use the exposure as a potential recruiting tool.

"Usually when the fire department has to come to a house it's because either their house is on fire, their having a medical emergency or it's a pretty bad day for them. But to actually show up and them be happy to see the fire department brings us great joy," said Captain of Richardsville Fire Department, Curtis Vincent.

"It really means a lot to us because I know with the COVID-19 all the children really miss their classmates," said Parent, Charlotte Raines.