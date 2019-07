Local fire departments responded to smoke in a house caused by a lightning strike on July 4.

According to the Scottsville Fire Department's Facebook page, they, along with the East Allen Fire Department, responded to Holland Road for smoke in a house caused by a lightning strike.

Officials say a fan was used to ventilate the smoke.

They say there was no fire found in the house, but a tree was extinguished in the yard. There were no injuries reported.