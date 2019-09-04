Bowling Green gun store discusses gun laws and background checks

After several mass shootings in the U.S. this year, many are asking for change in gun laws.

One gun store in Bowling Green, Sherwood's Guns spoke with 13 News on possible changes to gun laws.

The 2nd amendment recognizes the right to bear arms and recently many americans are questioning how far that right should go.

When purchasing a firearm background checks are required by anyone purchasing from a federally licensed dealer.

If the firearm is purchased privately a background check is not required.

"In my opinion it's your right to own firearms unless there is an obvious reason that you cannot. Those are known felons, mental disorders and that seems to be the largest problem, detecting mental disorders," said Sherwood Davis owner of Sherwoods Guns.

"They do ask the question on the form but you know obviously you can lie." said Sherwood.

The shooter from the recent West Texas shooting was denied a firearm in 2014 due to a "mental health issue." He purchased the gun that was used in the shooting through a private sale that didn't require a background check.

"So you know we have been to gun shows as a dealer of course you know when we sell a gun to somebody you know like a gun show, like in louisville we are required to do a background check," said Jerry Corbitt, carry conceal instructor.

Corbitt adds, "inside the gun show they can buy and sell from each other as individual and not required to do a background check its a loophole around the law basically or whatever."

Walmart recently announced it will stop selling handgun ammunition as well as certain calibers of rifle ammunition. The store also asked for customers to not openly carry firearms while in it's stores even if it is legal to do so in that state.

While Kroger has requested its customers to not openly carry their guns into their stores.

Rural King Supply also made a statement saying they will continue to sell firearms in theirs stores and online.

"Again whenever you remove the firearms, I don't care where you remove them from. You remove them from the theater, you remove them from a church, where ever you remove them from, you create a target rich environment. that the coward that's going to commit such an act. He looks at that as a soft targets and an easy place to go." said Sherwood.

"The gun never shoots itself. I've never seen a gun shoot itself. It is the bad person behind the gun that hurts somebody else," said Corbitt.

The full statement from Rural King can be found below.