Local hair salon reacts to Governor's announcement over temporary closure

After the Governor's announcement on Tuesday regarding additional closures of places, such as hair salons and gyms amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a local salon owner is speaking out.

Regina Webb is the owner of Regina Webb Academy and Regina Webb Salon & Spa, she says that this year, would've marked her 20th anniversary, and spoke on how this is something that she has never witnessed before.

She adds that she had talked to her clients and tried to keep a positive attitude.

I've tried to calm people down and just say, it's temporary it won't last forever, time frame obviously we don't know, nobody knows but I just feel like if we can all pull together and not panic which is hard to do, we will pull through it," says Regina Webb.

Webb also addressed concerns for those that attend the academy, they will be offered a leave of absence.

"So their hours that they have, everything is on a standstill, so they have nothing to worry about."

