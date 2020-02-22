Local honorees celebrated at 2020 Black Achievers Banquet

Dozens gathered at State Street Baptist Church Saturday evening for the 2020 Black Achievers Banquet.

This year's honorees include Dr. Sandra Curry Ardrey, Dr. D.C. Clement, Lt. Colonel Michael Delany, and Mr. Wilmer 'Wil' Cooksey.

"This event is special to me because a lot of time we have great people in the community get over looked, or just not recognized, this is an opportunity to come out and celebrate our great leaders, and the great things they are doing in the city of Bowling Green," said Shannah Dixon, Chair head for the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. planning committee.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate the local honorees as they continue the legacy of of one of the greatest civil rights pioneers in history, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.