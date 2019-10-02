Local law enforcement celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

Across the country, law enforcement officers have been gathering together over a cup of joe, hoping to spark conversation with the people that they serve.

In Bowling Green, troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 3 met up at Q Coffee Emporium on Wednesday morning. They say it was the second year the Post has had the event.

"It's a great opportunity for us to connect with the community. We do it for that reason. Just to come out and talk to people in our area and see what's going on in their lives. And it doesn't necessarily have to be anything about law enforcement, or crimes being committed, or anything like that," said Trooper Daniel Priddy, public information officer for Post 3. "If they want to talk about the football game, or want to talk about what's going on at Western, or just what's going on in the community -- we just want to connect and try to break down some barriers."

Nearly a dozen troopers spent time at the shop.

Across town, WKU Police spent time with the community at McDonald's on Russellville Road.

In a Facebook post, the department said they had a great time, and that more opportunities to meet with the force over coffee are on the horizon.