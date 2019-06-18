Local law enforcement discuss new ruling on police fault in car chases, permitless concealed carry

Changes in Kentucky's laws are on their way as permitless concealed carry goes into effect next week.

In addition, the Supreme Court of Kentucky recently ruled law enforcement officers can be held liable for car chases that lead to injury to third parties.

The Commonwealth's highest court had overruled an old decision with regards to police being liable for death or injury to individuals caught in the cross-hairs of a car chase.

"In days past, it was always the bad guys' fault, because he's the reason -- the one that caused the pursuit," explained Shawn Helbig, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter and retired Bowling Green Police officer.

But now, police can be held liable and sued for damages, putting the decision in the juries' hands of deciding if officers were at fault.

"There's a balance between getting the bad guy and protecting the public, and then trying you're best to make sure nothing inadvertently happens while you're doing that enforcement," said Helbig.

In city limits, pursuits can be incredibly dangerous.

"We just do everything we can to identify the person as quickly as we can, but once we have the indication that they're not stopping, we're not going to continue on except in extreme circumstances," explained Officer Ronnie Ward, of Bowling Green Police.

Sheriff Brett Hightower of the Warren County Sheriff's Office mentioned questions that can come into play when weighing out the pros and cons and possibility of a pursuit.

"Is there a school close by that this person could leave, drive into, run into a school, try to get in? What time of day is it, is there any traffic out or is there much traffic out?" he said.

Hightower said the office will continue to review their policy to see if any small changes need to be made in the aftermath of the court's ruling.

Law enforcement also gave more context around the upcoming statewide permitless concealed carry law that will soon be in effect.

Ward said the new law is something they're not so much concerned by, but mindful of.

"We're prepared all of the time for someone to have a weapon. So we pretty much know in our minds that that's a good possibility. And so we act accordingly, we train accordingly, and we're just prepared for that mentally as well," explained Ward.

Hightower reminded that although permitless concealed carry will be legal in Kentucky, that doesn't carry over necessarily once you cross state lines.

"A lot of people have asked that question who travel back and forth from here to Nashville. Under the Kentucky constitutional carry, if I get stopped down there and I'm carrying concealed, but I don't have a Kentucky permit, well I'm sorry, you would be in violation of the law down there carrying concealed," said Hightower.

It is still possible to get your carry and concealed permit from the Sheriff's Office, which comes along with training requirements.

"I encourage everyone to continue to take that class, because you're taught where you can and can't carry a weapon. Just because you're lawful to carry a concealed weapon doesn't mean you can go into a private business that has a sign up that says 'You can't carry a weapon here' and think that you're okay," explained Helbig. "Those classes teach you how not to violate the law."

Permitless concealed carry is to go into effect Thursday, June 27.