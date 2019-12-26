Local law enforcement encourages safe driving during the holiday season

It is December 26, the day after Christmas and everyone is starting to talk about the next holiday, New Year's.

We want to remind you to stay safe for the holiday by choosing to not drink and drive.

Drinking and driving can not only impact you but others as well, including other passengers and others on the road.

Local law enforcement officials encourage you to have a designated driver or use services like Lyft and Uber.

"We do have unfortunately a lot of situations where people get involved in accidents, injury accidents. So safe driving and making sure people pre-plan if they in fact take any type of alcohol into their social activities over the Christmas and New Year's Eve events," said Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff.

Law enforcement officials will be out on New Year's Eve and will be on the lookout for anyone who may be driving under the influence.