Local law enforcement respond to armed robbery at Warren East High School parking lot

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says local law enforcement responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of Warren East High School on Saturday night.

According to WCSO, the victim was talking with a Bowling Green police officer when the deputy arrived.

Officials say the victim told them that she had been robbed at gun point by two black males while she was parked in the Warren East High parking lot, waiting for her child.

The victim told officials that she had her window down on her car and noticed a male walk by the right side of her vehicle. She said that at that point, a second male walked up to her window and asked to use her phone.

The victim said to law enforcement, when she told the male he could not use the phone, he then opened the door of the vehicle, attempting to get her out.

The victim went on to say that the first male that walked by had returned and was trying to get her purse out of her car.

The victim said she kicked one of the subjects hard and then the gun was pulled on her. She said the gun was pointed at her head and she quit fighting with the males. She said they took her purse then got in a

silver/gray older model four door car and left the scene.

The victim said she followed the subjects out of the parking lot where they ran a red traffic light made a left turn onto Louisville Road then a right turn onto Glasgow Road.

According to the victim's statements, she did not follow past that point, and waited at the Five Star for police to arrive.

The victim described the subjects as two black males, one heavy set with short hair, wearing a maroon colored button up t-shirt with

blue jeans. Second subject was thin build with the starting of dreads in his hair, wearing a gray zip up hoody-style sweat jacket with blue jeans.

The victim's phone was located in the parking lot at Warren East High and the purse with all its contents except for about 40 dollars cash.