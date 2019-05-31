Local law enforcement work to verify sex offender registry in Warren County

The United States Marshals Service, alongside multiple local law enforcement departments, launched "Operation Stingray" this week to verify the sex offender registry in Warren County.

The operation focused on ensuring compliance with the sex offender registry and tracking down those offenders who were deemed non-compliant.

136 sex offenders are registered in Warren County, with approximately 19 of them incarcerated during the time of the operation. 113 compliance checks were conducted.

26 local law enforcement personnel participated from Bowling Green Police, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Kentucky State Probation and Parole.

Because of the operation, it was found that 14 offenders were deemed non-compliant, and four offenders were arrested.

The operation went on from May 28 to May 30.