Local leaders encouraging community to make 2020 Census accurate, participate

Elected officials and local leaders are getting ready for what next year will bring -- the 2020 Census.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Complete Count Committee -- represented by people in education, faith-based organizations, the media -- has been meeting to strategize how best to get the word out to the community in the coming months so that every single person in the county is counted.

Sue Parrigin, the chairperson of the committee, says the federal government never traces back data given in order to find an individual's information -- it's only used in bulk form to measure demographics.

"We understand that for some populations - filling out the census form for the federal government could be fearful - that could create some anxiety," said Parrigin. "So why we have this particular committee is for those trusted kind of people in their lives to be able to say, 'No, this is okay; this is a natural process that happens every ten years in our country and it's important that we count everybody.'"

Officials say having an accurate picture of our area is how the county can receive critical funding.

"About $1,000 per year per person comes to our community as a result of the census count," Parrigin explained. "The census is important, the census is safe, the census brings resources to the community, and it's just the right thing to do if you live here."

2020 will mark the first time folks will be able to fill out the census online. In addition, people will have the capability still to fill out the census by paper, or over the phone.

People should expect to start filling out the census in early spring of next year.

Census Day, when forms are meant to be turned in, is April 1, 2020.