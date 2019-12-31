Local liquor stores see increase in sales on New Year's Eve

It is officially New Year's Eve that means when the clock strikes midnight the New Year will begin and several people will be opening champagne bottle's to celebrate the new decade.

Liquor stores have their shelf's stocked for those waiting to buy the last-minute liquor before New Year's.

Red Barn Liquors in Bowling Green has seen steady traffic in and out of the store since they opened Tuesday morning.

"Well today they usually get champagne more than any other days but a lot of people are looking for a lot of high-end bourbons," said Kirit Patel, manager.

Also, Red Barn Liquor has recently expanded and so has their selection

"We expanded our store at least one thousand feet. We've got the roof done, the siding finished outside, and interior so we can provide a lot of extra choices," added said Kirit Patel, manager.

The liquor store will be open until 11PM on New Year's Eve.