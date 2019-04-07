Local middle school student places 6th in the nation at academic tournament

A local middle school student represented South Central Kentucky in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Chicago this weekend.

Brody Johnson, an 8th grade student at Edmonson County Middle School, placed sixth in the nation out of 85 total competitors.

He will receive a personalized plaque with his individual NAQT National Ranking.

According to the NAQT website, this is a quiz bowl style tournament, which is a fast-paced buzzer competition where individuals compete to answer questions that cover academic subjects like literature and science, as well as pop culture and current events.

In the breakdown of subject areas, Brody placed fourth in the nation in Literature, fifth in Popular Culture & Sports, and fifth in Science & Math.

According to Jodi Johnson, Brody's mother, the first five rounds were nine players at one time against each other. After that, it was head to head competition.

Brody has proven his competitiveness in the past as well, as captain of the Edmonson County Middle School Academic Team that won state KAAC Quick Recall, scoring a 35 composite score on the ACT as a 7th grader, and placing or winning in several other quiz bowls and assessments.

Brody qualified for this individual National Championship due to his academic accomplishments throughout the year.

