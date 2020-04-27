Local mother asks community to send birthday cards to son with cancer

A local mother is asking the community and beyond to rally around her three-year-old son with a rare cancer.

In the middle of October, family noticed Abel Helson's left eye was droopy. After taking him to the eye doctor, they believed his eye lid was probably just exhausted from learning to use both eyes in the classroom, as he didn't have any other symptoms.

Throughout the next month, Helson experienced other terrifying health scares such as not being able to move his neck and paralyzed arms.

After being rushed to Vanderbilt, doctors did a CT scan which showed Helson had three masses in his brain, a mass on his upper spine (neck area) and a mass on his lower spine.

In late November, Helson underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor by his neck.

Months went by before doctors were able to figure out what kind of cancer Helson had. He has since been diagnosed with an Acute Myeloid leukemia (AML), Primary CNS (Central Nervous system) Pure Erythroid Leukemia. The family says the cancer is very rare, and they are using the best treatment regimen they can with very little info to go off of.

Helson's birthday is on May 18 which he will be spending in the hospital. His mom, Kyrstn Helson, is asking anyone in the community and beyond to send him a birthday card.

"He loves trucks and tractors and anything with that on it. He would have a smile on his face every day," she said.

Letters can be sent to:

Abel Helson

206 E Third Ave

Central City, KY 42330

You can follow along with Abel's journey on Facebook at Abels Journey; our brave warrior.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here.