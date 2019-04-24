Local organizations receive more than $181,000 in grants from Community Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky works with local donors to achieve their charitable goals. Over the last several years, investments from endowments have been divided up to support area non-profits and organizations.
On Wednesday, the Foundation awarded more than $181,000 in grants to around 30 organizations.
One local organization that received a grant is The Foundry Christian Community Center.
"The Foundry serves the children in a 3.5 square mile area in the West End of Bowling Green, which is the densest and poorest area of the community," said Linda Johnson, interim co-executive director at The Foundry.
Johnson said The Foundry will use this $5,000 grant to go toward their preschool program, which helps kids become kindergarten ready.
"In the West End, only about 25 percent of children go to kindergarten ready to take on that challenge," she said.
The Foundry is working to change that statistic through their various educational, recreational, and community programs. Johnson said this wouldn't be possible without community support.
"If we didn't have support from the community for The Foundry, it would be impossible to accomplish our mission and this helps us tremendously in getting really under-served populations ready for kindergarten," she added.
Johnson said at any given time, there are around 60 kids in the building.
"Some of them are with our partner schools which includes Warren County and Bowling Green City Schools and some of them are classrooms that we fund ourselves," she said.
The Foundry will continue its work of empowering children and families which is made possible, in part, from grants like these from the Community Foundation.
Other organizations that received grants include:
Allen County Schools
Allen County Beekeepers Association, Inc.
Allen County Historical & Genealogical Society & Museum
Allen County-Scottsville Arts Council
Barefoot Republic, Inc.
Friends of Mammoth Cave
Med Center Health Community Clinic and Dental Clinic
Project C.A.M.P, Inc. - The Center for Courageous Kids
Scottsville Art Guild, Inc.
South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block
The CORE of Scottsville
The Scottsville Allen County Faith Coalition, Inc.
Western Kentucky University Foundation
CASA of South Central KY, Inc.
American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky
Family Enrichment Center
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, Inc.
Hosparus Health Barren River
HOTEL INC.
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, Inc.
Operation P.R.I.D.E
Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries
South Central Kentucky Community & Technical College Foundation
St. Joseph School
The Foundry Christian Academy
The Salvation Army of Bowling Green
VSA Kentucky
Boys & Girls Club of Franklin Simpson
WKU-Kelly Autism Program
College Heights Foundation - WKU
PTK
Med Center Health
WKU Symphony
Bowling Green - Warren County Library
WROTE INC.
The grants awarded are given through the following funds held and stewarded by the Foundation:
Jerry E. Baker Fund
Lawrence Bloom Fund
CFSKY Unrestricted Fund
John B. Gaines Fund
Heather F. Higgins Foundation
Kelly Family Fund
Laura Turner Dugas For Allen County
Julie Ritter Fund
SkyPAC Fund
Don Weaver Fund
The Vitale Family Fund