Local organizations receive more than $181,000 in grants from Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky works with local donors to achieve their charitable goals. Over the last several years, investments from endowments have been divided up to support area non-profits and organizations.

On Wednesday, the Foundation awarded more than $181,000 in grants to around 30 organizations.

One local organization that received a grant is The Foundry Christian Community Center.

"The Foundry serves the children in a 3.5 square mile area in the West End of Bowling Green, which is the densest and poorest area of the community," said Linda Johnson, interim co-executive director at The Foundry.

Johnson said The Foundry will use this $5,000 grant to go toward their preschool program, which helps kids become kindergarten ready.

"In the West End, only about 25 percent of children go to kindergarten ready to take on that challenge," she said.

The Foundry is working to change that statistic through their various educational, recreational, and community programs. Johnson said this wouldn't be possible without community support.

"If we didn't have support from the community for The Foundry, it would be impossible to accomplish our mission and this helps us tremendously in getting really under-served populations ready for kindergarten," she added.

Johnson said at any given time, there are around 60 kids in the building.

"Some of them are with our partner schools which includes Warren County and Bowling Green City Schools and some of them are classrooms that we fund ourselves," she said.

The Foundry will continue its work of empowering children and families which is made possible, in part, from grants like these from the Community Foundation.

Other organizations that received grants include:

Allen County Schools

Allen County Beekeepers Association, Inc.

Allen County Historical & Genealogical Society & Museum

Allen County-Scottsville Arts Council

Barefoot Republic, Inc.

Friends of Mammoth Cave

Med Center Health Community Clinic and Dental Clinic

Project C.A.M.P, Inc. - The Center for Courageous Kids

Scottsville Art Guild, Inc.

South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block

The CORE of Scottsville

The Scottsville Allen County Faith Coalition, Inc.

Western Kentucky University Foundation

CASA of South Central KY, Inc.

American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky

Bowling Green Chamber Orchestra, Inc.

Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky

Family Enrichment Center

Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, Inc.

Hosparus Health Barren River

HOTEL INC.

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky

New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, Inc.

Operation P.R.I.D.E

Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries

South Central Kentucky Community & Technical College Foundation

St. Joseph School

The Foundry Christian Academy

The Salvation Army of Bowling Green

VSA Kentucky

Boys & Girls Club of Franklin Simpson

WKU-Kelly Autism Program

College Heights Foundation - WKU

PTK

Med Center Health

WKU Symphony

Bowling Green - Warren County Library

WROTE INC.

The grants awarded are given through the following funds held and stewarded by the Foundation:

Jerry E. Baker Fund

Lawrence Bloom Fund

CFSKY Unrestricted Fund

John B. Gaines Fund

Heather F. Higgins Foundation

Kelly Family Fund

Laura Turner Dugas For Allen County

Julie Ritter Fund

SkyPAC Fund

Don Weaver Fund

The Vitale Family Fund

