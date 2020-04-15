Local pharmacy selling desperately desired face masks at various locations

Many people are making their own cloth masks because other ones are difficult to come by. One local pharmacy just got a huge shipment of face masks for purchase.

The CDC and Gov. Beshear have recommended that people now wear face masks of any sort out in public to keep from spreading COVID-19.

Town and Country in Glasgow say they just received a huge shipment of three-ply face masks at $1.50 per mask. These masks are also available at the Tompkinsville Drugs location.

The pharmacy says that any businesses needing bulk orders can call (270) 629-4633 for pricing.