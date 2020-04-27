Shop Local: Pharmacy selling gallon of hand sanitizer at reduced price

Many businesses re-opening this week might be looking for large quantities of hand sanitizer and even masks.

Town and Country Pharmacy in Glasgow is now selling their gallon hand sanitizer at a much lower price than before.

The homemade hand sanitizer is FDA approved, and many of the ingredients are sourced locally. The gallon runs at $55 a gallon, and $28 for a half gallon. They're also available at the Tompkinsville Drug location.

In addition to sanitizer, both pharmacies have plenty of 3 ply masks still available which sell at $1.60 per mask. The pharmacy says that any businesses needing bulk orders can call (270) 629-4633 for pricing.