Local pharmacy uses locally sourced ingredients to make hand sanitizer by the gallon

Town and Country Pharmacy in Glasgow is using locally sourced ingredients to make hand sanitizer by the gallon.

"We've only had it available for a few days," said pharmacist, Philip Roper.

The sanitizer is made right there at the pharmacy. At 80 percent alcohol, the FDA approved formula sells for $140 a gallon - that's 128 ounces.

That number might scare some people, but pharmacist Philip Roper says that pricing pretty standard in today's market.

"That's ten eight ounce bottles. If you've ever had an eight ounce bottle of hand sanitizer -- just from your personal use how long that lasts."

Roper Says they've mostly sold the gallons to local contractors and shift factories.

Meanwhil, stores like Amazon is selling a 3.4 oz of hand sanitizer at over 6 dollars, and Home Depot online doesn't have much available at all.

"They approved it for our use because of the nationwide shortage that we've seen from the regular manufactures," said Roper.

With the ingredients bought locally, and so many local businesses struggling right now, it's a way to give back.

"It's made in Barren County, Glasgow," explained Roper. "And then we're selling it to other businesses, so we're kind of a self stimulating economy here for this one one off product."

If you need smaller sizes the pharmacy also has 3.5 oz sanitizer for $6.95.

Roper says are looking into doing COVID-19 testing at the pharmacy -- the timeline on that is dependent on availability of the specific testing their looking at.