Local pilot to fly in Thunder Over Louisville

A Caverna High School alumnus is flying in Thunder Over Louisville tomorrow.

Lieutenant Colonel Nelson Reynolds is from Cave City and graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1991.

He entered into the United States Air Force in November 1991 and has flown both the A-10 and T-38C aircraft.

He currently teaches Air Force and NATO officers to fly the T-38C aircraft at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Reynolds says he's excited to share his experiences with his fellow Kentuckians.

He told us, "You know, it's great for me just to share a lot of my stories you know, flying fighter jets. I'm flying the current T-38 jet and obviously it's great for them to hear what it takes to become an Air Force Pilot because I'm kind of the leading edge right now 'cause I train those students"

He also says Thunder Over Louisville is a great opportunity to showcase the military and and to speak to the public about his experience in the Air Force.

Reynolds says it's always a pleasure flying the jet home and showing his fellow service members the sights of Kentucky from 10,000 feet above.