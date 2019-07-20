Local police department "officially canceling" criminal acitivity due to extreme heat

As South Central Kentucky experiences excessive heat this weekend, a local police department is hoping to discourage one particular practice in the face of the extreme temperatures.

Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor released a tongue-in-cheek public service announcement on Facebook, saying all criminal activity is being "officially" canceled for Saturday and Sunday, because it's simply too hot to be committing crimes.

The chief went on to say that they're "asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans, and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors."