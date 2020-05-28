Local realtor donates percent of each sale to United Way COVID-19 Fund

Over the course of this pandemic we've seen the community of south-central Kentucky come together in many unique ways to help others during this time.

United Way of Southern Kentucky is one of many organizations vying to help support others who may be in need. 2-1-1 is a service that helps connect people to food, utility, housing and other assistance through it's vast network of resources.

When the COVID-19 crisis began United Way says they seen an increase in the number of calls at their 2-1-1 call center. This increase indicated the need to start the COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

Ken Waddell is a retired teacher who taught high school who started working as a realtor in 2018. Waddell says in his career of teaching he would hear stories about students who were struggling and even some who were homeless.

"Even when times were good it's kind of unfathomable to think that you would have a kid in your classroom that was considered homeless. So I had thought about this at the beginning of the year that I wanted to do some charity work and then when this pandemic hit it was a no-brainer for me to come to the United Way. To give in a way that would have an impact on the young kids and those families that are struggling during this time," said Waddell.

"Because if you are struggling during normal times then what is it like during this time if you're laid off of work or you're not going to school. Kids are having trouble with their meals or even their schoolwork," said Waddell.

For the past month Waddell has been donating $250 from each home closing to give to the United Way COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

Thursday he presented United Way with a $1500 check that will be used to help others in need throughout south-central Kentucky.

"It's an honor that Ken chose to partner with us. To support the COVID-19 needs and our community. And it's such a unique and creative way to have done that to donate a portion of the sale of homes he was listing. That gives the home owner or the new buyer to kind of feel part of it too," said President and CEO of the United Way of Southern Kentucky, Debbie Hill. "We're now two and a half months now into the COVID-19 crisis and the needs continue to escalate and we envision that for the weeks and months to come. We really think that we haven't hit the height of the need yet and as things kind of level out over the next few months and we really see how long term jobless is going to be the need to support the fund and those being affected by that is going to be even greater."

Thanks Ken for supporting our community and your kind gesture! To donate to the Crisis fund visit COVID-19 COMMUNITY RESPONSE AND RECOVERY FUND to learn more.