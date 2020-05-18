Local research foundation partners with Mayo Clinic on treating COVID-19 with convalescent plasma

Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Research Foundation is partnering with the Mayo Clinic to research convalescent plasma research. Plasma donation is also now available in Bowling Green.

When someone who has recovered from COVID-19, researchers have extracted and harvested their antibodies and then use those antibodies to treat other people with COVID-19. This method has been used with Ebola and SARS, according to Dr. Aniruddha Singh, Chairman of Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Research Foundation.

Mayo Clinic is the principal site that is leading the research trial, where researchers are looking to see if convalescent plasma is effective in treating patients with COVID-19.

"We're lucky enough that we're able to get plasma through the Mayo Clinic and we have used it in our patients here who have gotten sick because of COVID-19, so we have been really lucky that in southcentral Kentucky we have access to such invaluable resources through bigger centers like Mayo Clinic," said Dr. Singh.

Starting today, you can now donate your plasma right here in Bowling Green at BPL Plasma on Morgantown Road. To participate in the program, you do have to register online and can do so by clicking here. The following are requirements in order to successfully donate:

-Provide documented evidence of a positive laboratory test for COVID-19.

-Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days and have a post-illness COVID-19 swab test that is negative

-Donors without a post-illness negative test must be symptom-free for at least 28 days prior to donation.

-Prospective donors must meet all eligibility requirements for plasma donation

-Ages 18 – 65, over 110 pounds, in good health and free of HIV of Hepatitis

-A health screening will be performed at the center to ensure that all donors are healthy enough to donate.

"So, we have limited outcomes, so we will have to wait for the research data to actually tell us how helpful it has been, but talking to our pharmacy team who has actually been taking care of these patients, who have actually been taking care of these patients, we have seen very encouraging data from the use of convalescent plasma," explained Dr. Singh.