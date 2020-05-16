Local restaurants react to the partial reopen

Restaurants will be allowed to use their dining areas once again starting May 22nd. This a part of Governor Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan for the state. The restaurants will only be able to fill 33% of their total capacity.

Some places in Bowling Green like Mister B's pizza and wings are excited about the return of their customers. "We have missed the atmosphere that the customers give the building." Says, store manager Cassie Hagans.

But for some smaller restaurants like Con Con's, operating at 33% capacity isn't possible.

"I have a 54 seat capacity. With seven employees operating at 33% would only allow ten people in the building and I'm not willing to do that." Says, owner Connie Blair.