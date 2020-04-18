Local restaurants teaming up to help the community

The White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green has made a lot of changes in the past few weeks following the closure of their dining area.

The brewery is now offering family meals to-go and starting Monday, White Squirrel is teaming up with 440 Main and Bowling Green City School counselors to donate family meals to families in need.

"It is for our local families who are kind of in need right now and struggling," said Courtney Holland, general manager. "What we are doing is asking locals to donate to this GoFundMe account and we are going to produce family-style meals to our city school districts. We are working with the counselors at some of these districts to kind of coordinate where the meals are going and how you get them."

The GoFundMe page will go live on Monday and will be posted on White Squirrel and 440 Main's Facebook and Instagram pages.