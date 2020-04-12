Local restaurant cancels Easter buffet and provides family meals to go

For years, Mariah's located in Downtown Bowling Green has had an Easter brunch buffet on Easter Sunday.

According to the manager, it is normally their busiest Sunday of the year.

"Easter is one of the craziest days of the year for us typically we have specials that we do, we have an Easter buffet in our banquet facility," said John Horton, general manager. "But with COVID-19 this year we kind of just had to ax everything since, you know, we don't have a dining room for guests to come to this year."

Although the buffet was canceled this year, Mariah's made family meals available for carryout and delivery. They also offered meat selections from their butcher shop for anyone who wanted to make their own meal at home.

For Mariah's full menu, family menu and butch shop menu click here.

