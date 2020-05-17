Local salon prepares to reopen

Regina Webb's Salon and Spa are preparing to open their doors to clients on May 26.

Regina wants her clients to know that things will be looking differently when they open next week. Clients will be asked to arrive at their appointments early and wait in their car for a text saying they can come inside.

They will be asked to wear a mask and they will have their temperature taken before entering the building.

The salon is also limited to how many clients and staff they can have in the building at one time.

"We can have no more that is including staff and clients in here than 10 at a time so what a lot of salons will do they'll have double shifting for people to come in. But we are going to try to get everybody in that we can because everybody has been begging please get me in. So we are going to do it in a safe way but accommodate everybody that we can," said Regina Webb, owner.

The salon will also be practicing social distancing by keeping clients six feet apart. They will have areas of the salon taped off to prevent social gatherings.

All hair salons in Kentucky are allowed to open their doors starting on May 25 as long as they follow the Healthy at Work and other state guidelines.