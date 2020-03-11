Local senior living facility restricting visitors amid coronavirus

Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that all Kentucky nursing homes should ban all visitors, except the loved ones of patients receiving end-of-life care in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The most harm has been seen in facilities with senior citizens.

One local facility is taking those precautions with an aggressive approach. So much so that the interview with an employee at Arcadia Living Facility in Bowling Green had to be done over the phone.

"Arcadia Senior Living is taking a very aggressive approach to COVID-19 at this point in time, we have stopped all outside activities," said Candy Gray, Arcadia employee.

"You have to fill out a form and take your temperature," said Baker as he tried to visit a resident. "They're [residents] not allowed to leave or come back in which is a good thing, it is all protective."

Those are just a few of the steps taken by Arcadia Senior Living facility in Bowling Green amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

No visitors are allowed inside unless it is a health emergency. Visitors may drop off items to residents, but must fill out a health questionnaire and get their temperature take before doing so.

"We can't even see them anymore, we could yesterday, but today it stopped. All we can do is take stuff in and get back out," Baker said.

"They're all going to restrict visitors," said Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, which represents 234 of the state's 300 nursing homes. "It's going to be hard on families but it's in the best interest of the elders in those communities."

"We kind of got out in front of this effort a little bit yesterday and went ahead and started putting these practices into place," Gray said.

This comes after Governor Beshear's announcement to stay away from nursing homes, senior living and long term care facilities.

"I definitely respect everything that Governor Beshear said. I think he has the best interest of the state of Kentucky at heart and we will follow all of his recommendations at this point in time," Gray said.

Beshear says the no-visitor rules will be mandated at state facilities and highly recommended for private ones.

"These are elderly people and you know, they got the sniffles here all the time so you don't know who's got it or what," Baker said.

"The most concern for us is the safety of our residents and our staff," said Gray.

There has been no opposition to the new steps taken by Arcadia so far.

"Residents and families have been very receptive, they have been very responsive and appreciate everything that Arcadia as a community is doing to keep their family members safe," Gray said.

Family members of the residents are pleased to see the health and safety of their loved ones taken seriously.

"It is a precaution so yeah, heck yeah. They're paying top dollar to be here so they ought to be protected well," Baker said.

Governor Beshear encourages anyone with questions about the new guidelines to call the Inspector General’s office at (502) 563-2888.