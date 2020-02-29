Local stores react to new partnership with consulting company for Downtown Bowling Green

Earlier this week Bowling Green Area Economic Development Board voted to hire an Alabama based consulting firm to help spur ideas to improve Downtown Bowling Green.

The Economic Development Board says they are optimistic about what this new partnership can bring to the community and so are the local store owners.

Some stores say the construction downtown really hurt their business and they think a new set of eyes will help improve traffic flow and marketing ideas for the square.

"We need help downtown like we have great vendors we have great shops," said Rachel Summar, Candle Maker Manager. "This shop is growing as far as the things we are offer people, we just need people here we need foot traffic. So if the consultant can get people here and we can maintain the small-town feel and integrity of our downtown I think that is great."

One business owner was shocked to learn about the new deal on the news but she hopes they will include local businesses in their meetings.

"I would love to have a seat at the table," said Susan Hoechner, owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors. "I know some of the questions will be you know what type of business do you think downtown Bowling Green needs, market analysis and all that and we need that. "

For more information about the consulting company hired by the Bowling Green Economic Board click

here.