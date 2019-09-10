Local vapor stores react to recent vaping-related deaths

Kansas is now the latest state to report a death related to a lung disease linked to vaping.

Health officials in Kansas reported Tuesday's death involved a person over the age of 50 who had underlying health issues.

This makes the sixth death reported due to vaping. Others states include Indiana, California, Illinois, Oregon, and Minnesota.

In Horse Cave, one vapor shop owner is warning people they need to make sure they trust who you buy your vapor products from.

"We make this e-liquid here in the store and for us to do that we've had to register every flavor that we've got through the FDA, every nicotine level through the FDA," said James Lacy, Owner of D and J Vapor in Horse Cave. "The FDA has been in here for hours upon hours of time."

Lacy told 13 News those who vape should be educated on the purpose of vaping products.

"In the state of Kentucky you have to be 18 to purchase any tobacco products, even e-cigarettes, but we are totally against teen vaping, you know, if you don't have a cigarette problem you don't need to start vaping just because it's cool, you know, this is made to get people off of cigarettes," said Lacy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to consider stopping vaping as the number of cases of severe lung illnesses possibly linked to e-cigarettes has surged to more than 450.