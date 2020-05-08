Local veteran gives away free Lysol wipes and PPE to those in need

Shining the spotlight on a kind, caring local veteran.

Michael Bessette is a 22-year National Guard veteran. During this coronavirus crisis he's been extending a helping hand. Over the past several weeks, Mike has been posting on social media and reaching out to others offering Lysol wipes, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

He's been graciously giving these items away for free, for what he says is to help a community in its time of need.

"You know it takes a village, I had another veteran Michael Lindsey who donated some masks and some cans of Lysol and stuff. And the rest of the stuff I was able to get the wipes $60 a case and just break them down. I've had masks come in periodically that we've been able to give out. I had some hand sanitizer when we first started," said Mike.

"I had some good examples as a child growing up. My father was a very giving, had a big heart. Then my grandfather he was also very giving," said Mike.

Mike says he doesn't consider himself a hero and reserves that title to our first responders and police. He also says we have had such a problem with people hoarding items, and with the economy set to re-open anyone with these items should help their fellow man out.

Mike also says he's a registered nurse, and he's looking for a job.

While you might not consider yourself a hero, the community sure does!

Thank you Mike! #BeLikeMike