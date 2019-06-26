Local volunteer fire departments helped by auxiliary members

For volunteer firefighters in our area, the nights can be long, and the pay, of course, non-existent.

What they do is oftentimes supported by auxiliary members, something community members can take part in.

"Last year, I think we done close to 900 runs total for the year. To be a volunteer fire department, that is a whole lot of runs," said Captain Mike Sturgeon, of Cave City Fire Department.

When emergencies are called in, firefighters are called out. Departments, such as Cave City and Alvaton, are made up of volunteers.

They do it for a higher purpose.

"To help others. To help the public, citizens. Because that could be my family just as well as anybody else," said Captain Mike Sturgeon.

But it's a tough job.

"That's their worst day, and you want to make them feel better," said Lieutenant Jason Wilson, of Cave City Fire Department.

That's why -- even for them --- some help is needed so that they can accomplish what they set out to do every time they respond.

And that's where the auxiliary members oftentimes come into play.

"We've had lots of people come up and say they appreciate what we do, they really want to do it, but for whatever reason they can't," said Assistant Chief Mike Smith of Alvaton Fire Department. "We just tell them, 'Well, we've got other things you can do -- if you're able to drive a car and bring us water -- more help than putting you in a fire suit.'"

"We'll take them water, take them Gatorade -- whatever they need," said Sonja Sturgeon, wife of a Cave City Fire captain.

"We help them with the gear -- not really the gear but the jumpsuits, and the bags, and the imaging camera. We try to get them little things that they can't get with the grants, or whatever -- if they don't have the money then we try to get them a little extra stuff," said Tonya Wilson, wife of a Cave City Fire lieutenant.

For Cave City, the auxiliary team had once been a larger group, but now these roles are carried out by just a few women.

"If we could get someone to come and help do benefits and fundraisers and get them money," Sonja Sturgeon explained.

In Alvaton, numbers on the auxiliary team are much higher, but they can always use more assistance.

"There's always a need -- I mean, you can never have too much help," said Assistant Chief Mike Smith.

To help Cave City's Fire Department, they say you should contact City Hall.

You can get more information on signing up for Alvaton's auxiliary team by going to their website.

Auxiliary departments are something oftentimes found in volunteer fire departments. If you'd like to help out in that way, you're encouraged to contact the department local to your area.