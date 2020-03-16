Locally owned restaurants feel impact of COVID-19 pandemic

After the governor ordered restaurants to close except for carry out and delivery, local businesses like Fine Arts Bistro in Glasgow, are feeling the impact.

The bell from the door opening is a sound owner and chef, Danny Williams might not be hearing very often in the near future.

"Needless to say it's a little bit stressful," he said.

On the corner of the Glasgow square, Fine Arts Bistro has served Glasgow for over six years.

"We're part of the community, we have a lot of regular customers, we support local farmers," said Williams. "We're just needing some support right now -- not just me but small businesses in general."

While the doors may be closed to diners, it's important to remember the business it still very much open.

"Know that we're here and we're still gonna be open," said Williams.

He and others understand these will definitely be difficult times financially.

"If we don't have income coming in it's hard to pay the bills," Williams added.

Glasgow Mayor, Harold Armstrong even acknowledged the undoubtedly hard times ahead.

"I know it's going to be a hardship financially. It's going to be a hardship on the way of life you're accustomed to we're just going to have to buckle up and all get through it," said the mayor.

Nonetheless, there's a ways to help. Local businesses like Fine Arts Bistro are calling on the community to not turn a blind eye during these unprecedented times.

"I think eventually if you're going to be in the house a lot, you might get tired of your own food, which is why most people go to restaurants, so I'm happy to provide that," said Williams.

While it's only uncertainty that we are certain of at this point, all we can do is remember our neighbors, local businesses and support them from at least six feet away.

"Just supporting the local community -- all the small businesses in Glasgow, Kentucky. It's really important that we do that, so that we make it to the end of this, because there is an end and I believe everything will work out well. We just have to keep our heads up and work through it," said Williams.

In order to get delivery from Fine Arts Bistro and many other restaurants in Glasgow, you can click here

Williams added that the other best way to support local businesses is to buy gift cards.

"It gives us the money now to help support and stay open but people get fed later after this craziness ends," he said.

To buy one from Fine Arts Bistro, call 270-629-DINE or send them a Facebook message.