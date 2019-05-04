Locals celebrate the 145th Kentucky Derby

"I absolutely adopted the love for the derby," said "This is local culture, this is a real experience," said Betsy Holmes, traveled from Colorado to spend Derby Day with her family.

Whether you're from Kentucky or not, the tradition and passion for the Derby is contagious.

"Oh it's been a family tradition. My grandparents use to go to Louisville and my father and I would always watch it on television," said Sweepy Walker, from Tennessee.

And that goes for Kentucky native, Frank Holmes who grew up right across the street from Churchill Downs.

"The Kentucky Derby has always drawn my family and me and as we grew up through living in Louisville, the whole town came alive during the Derby season and that was always something that illuminated everything," said Frank Holmes.

The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is the oldest continuously running sports event in the nation, but Derby and racing fans gather from beyond Louisville for a tradition that unites so many for the most exciting two minutes in sports.

"Just the celebration, everybody gets dressed up and they put on nice hats and they have a little mint julep or two," said Walker.

People from all walks of life spent the day making and all sorts of bets, each having a different strategy to pick the winning horse.

"Watching the other races , like the Santa Anita, the Florida Derby and the Arkansas Derby," said Dwight Coomer, bet on his favorite two horses.

"I looked at the odds boards, picked up what I thought were good combinations," said Mark Cantrell, bet on several horses.

Some people won big on a horse that won after a historic disqualification.

"It was surprising at first because it originally came in second until the first place horse got disqualified," said Steven Smith who won $3,000 on the first place horse, Country House.

Win or lose, the tradition continue.

"Horse racing itself has a rich tradition. I'm glad to see that we at least come back together a few times a year to celebrate horse racing," said Walker.

"There's nothing like it," said Frank Holmes.