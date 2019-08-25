Locals protest unfair labor practices at AT&T

There are 20,000 AT&T members across the nine southeastern states who are on strike for unfair labor practices at the bargaining table in Atlanta.

In Bowling Green, dozens of employees have been in front of the local AT&T office picketing all weekend at 1061 Lovers Lane.

According to the president of the local 3301 Communication Workers of America, their contract with AT&T expired on the August 3rd. They had an extension of that contract until August 10th and then the contract expired.

According to the president, they are working without a contract for AT&T.

"We believe in the working class, we are blue collar workers and we all live in this community," said Shane Ellison, President of local 3301 Communication Workers of America. "We're not asking to get rich. We are asking for fair health care, fair wages. So we can go on and we can raise our families and provide money to our community."

Ellison says they hope to be back working by Wednesday.

About 50 local CWA members on strike with AT&T will be meeting with Patti Minter Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.