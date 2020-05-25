Locals take part in Taps Across America

This Memorial Day, locals took part in Taps Across America to honor those who gave their lives defending this country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Memorial Day services and events had to be canceled. The organization Taps for Veterans teamed up with CBS correspondent Steve Hartman to create Taps Across America.

This Memorial Day, at 3:00 p.m. people, were encouraged to sound the bugle call. Over 2,500 trumpeters and buglers took part in the event and that's only including those who registered online.

In Bowling Green, Kentucky Jessica Cline sounded the call on the front porch of Air Force Veteran Damon Tabor.

Tabor when Tabor first heard about Taps Across America he reached out to Cline's husband Johnathan, the band director at Warren East High School, to help spread the word.

"It's an honor to remember those veterans who gave it all," Tabor said. "The whole idea was to get the word out and try to honor our veterans that gave their lives."

As word spread, several resistants of Tabor's neighborhood came out at 3:00 p.m. to hear the bugle call.

Cline described the 24 note melody as simple, but the meaning behind it is what makes taps difficult to play.

"Thinking about what those 24 notes mean is really significant," Cline said. For those that have served and have lost their lives, playing taps is really difficult with that running through the back of your mind."

"Taps reminds me it's the end if you want to say it that way," Tabor said. "It's the end of the day but it's also the end of some lives."

Tabor and Cline both said Taps Across America helped keep the spirit of Memorial Day alive this year.

"We're missing the parades. We're missing the gatherings that we can have. So I think it's more important to have these small neighborhood events," Tabor said.

For those who serve, all gave some. On Memorial Day we honor those who gave all.

