Logan Aluminum enacts COVID-19 precautions

Logan Aluminum has been keeping up with information from appropriate sources, assessing risks, and has implemented adjustments to their business with the specific outcome to keep their employees, families, and their community safe and healthy.

To date, Logan Aluminum has had no employee health and safety issues or business disruptions as a result of COVID-19.

The company believes that social distancing is critical prevention. All business units are aligned in this belief and are working with employees to exercises precautions.

The following is a list and explanation of what Logan Aluminium is doing to keep their employees safe:

"• We’ve canceled all non-critical business travel (to/from the plant)

• All non-critical in-person business meetings are canceled and we are encouraging the

use of technology channels to virtualize communication between team members

• All truck drivers and delivery personnel are being screened at our gates

• Where possible, we’ve instituted flexible scheduling of Logan employees including

allowing employees to work remotely from a home office

• We are also making it easier for employees to take the time they need to take care of themselves and their families

• We are working with our Medical and Safety teams to encourage rigorous cleaning and healthy hygiene practices, including self-monitoring

During this time, communication and transparency is key. We are regularly updating our employees with relevant information as they become available. Leaders of Logan Aluminum will be in constant communication so we may adapt quickly as things continue to develop. All decisions are made to ensure the highest level of safety and to continue excellent business practices.

Finally, we recognize it is a challenging time for all. Logan Aluminum is deeply committed to providing leadership in our community, to inspire confidence and transparency; and compassion and service where it is needed."