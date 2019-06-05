Logan Co. woman with child still wanted, father pleads for safe return

A father is pleading for the safe return of his daughter and wife.

On Monday, the Logan County Sheriff's Department requested the public's assistance in finding a wanted woman, Amanda Otero and her daughter, Amya.

The father is now speaking out in hopes his message will strongly resonate enough to bring them home.

"Amya when she's retrieved and I hope and pray to God that she's retrieved," said Daniel Otero, Amya's father.

An emotional father, Daniel Otero, pleads for safe return of his daughter.

"She's got to be confused right now," he said.

After the birth of his daughter in 2015, and his marriage to Amanda in 2017, his current predicament is one he says he never imagined.

"I still love you, I always have, I always will," Daniel added.

Officials say Amanda Otero did not show for a hearing which granted emergency temporary custody to Daniel.

"Why didn't she appear? And then took my child," said Daniel.

Neither Amanda nor three-year-old Amya have not been seen since May 30, which forced this distressed father to go public with this message.

"As hard as this might be for you to believe, I'm still on your side, willing to do whatever it takes to bring you in, safely because my concern is primarily the baby," said Daniel.

Although Amanda has a criminal past, Daniel says he doesn't hold it against her.

"We wanted the best for our kids. You didn't want our daughter to grow up and experience the things that you've been, and I know you've been through a lot, and my heart goes out to you," said Daniel.

For Daniel, he says it's one simple act from Amanda that would reconcile the current situation.

"When you turned yourself in it worked out for you. The police have told me, if you just do that again, everything will be okay," pleaded Daniel.

Forgiveness and love towards his in laws and wife are both things Daniel says he has not fallen short of.

"I don't hate you for what you're doing, I harbor no ill will towards any of you, if you want to be a part of my baby's life, you can, I forgive you," he said. "I'm never going to keep her from you."

While Daniel tearfully waits for the ones he loves to be found, he also finds a reason to smile at the thought of his daughter, doing just that one day soon.

"I was able to find her and it was the last one -- so she's going to be happy," said Daniel.

The sheriff's department says Amanda could be armed and dangerous, but Amanda's mother stated otherwise on Tuesday.

If anyone has information about Amanda and Amya Otero's whereabouts should call 270-726-4911.