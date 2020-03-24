Logan County Jail implementing new safety measures due to COVID-19

As COVID-19 forces people to take greater safety precautions, the Logan County Jail has taken measures to keep both employees and inmates better protected.

Everyone that comes inside the jail is now required to wear a protective mask, both employees and inmates. Daily temperature checks have also been implemented.

"We're taking all the necessary precautions," said Phil Gregory, the Logan County Jailer. "We're trying to stay ahead of this Coronavirous outbreak."

Currently, no one at the jail has shown any signs of the virus. If an inmate does begin to show symptoms, Logan County has a designated cell for quarantine and containment.

"Hopefully we never have to use that," Gregory said. "But we have that in place."

To help limit contact with inmates, the jail has upgraded its cell check device. The upgraded device allows personnel to scan the ID bracelets worn by inmates. This permits the jail to do a headcount of the inmates without going into the cells.

Logan County has also begun to do all court proceedings in the jail, whether it'd be over the phone, through Skype, or Zoom.