Logan County: Search for alleged meth lab owner continues; two more arrested

On Friday, January 17, drug task force agents responded to an Auburn home in an effort to find Kevin Rigsby.

As 13 News reported last week, Alicia Rigsby has been arrested, but Kevin Rigsby is still wanted for allegedly running a meth lab at their house.

Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, along with the Department for Child Based Services, spoke with Sadie Whitten at the home on Bucksville Road, as she held her infant.

Agents also made contact with two other juveniles in the house.

Police say Whitten, along with Sally Harris and Daniel Johnson, had recently tested positive for meth.

Agents received consent to search the property for Rigsby.

In Harris and Johnson's bedroom, agents say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia lying in plain view.

Both Harris and Johnson were taken into custody, charged with meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All juveniles were removed from the residence, and placed with family members.

Authorities are still looking for Kevin Rigsby.