Logan County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is proud to welcome a new member.

K-9 Vahur is a 2 1/2-year-old German Shepherd from Amsterdam and is partnered with deputy Jason Brent.

The K-9 recently received 120 hours of handler training at Canine Command LLC in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Vahur is trained to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Both the K-9 and his handler are members of the USPCA Region 13 and successfully completed their national certification on September 3.