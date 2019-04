A Logan County teenager pleads guilty to setting a fire that killed a 69-year-old man in Auburn.

According to the Logan Circuit Court Clerk's office 17-year-old Lance D'artagnan Lear pleaded guilty Monday.

Lear was charged with murder and arson for intentionally setting a fire in Jerry Caudill's house in June of 2017. Caudill died in the blaze.

Lear is to be sentenced May 30.