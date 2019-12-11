Logan County authorities looking for two people in connection with shooting, stabbing incident

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and woman in connection to their alleged involvement in a stabbing and shooting incident.

Cornwall Anthony Stamps and Tammy Bledsoe were last seen on the evening of December 5 on Stamps Road.

Stamps and Bledsoe are wanted for questioning, but LCSO says they should not be approached.

We are waiting to receive pictures of both suspects from the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on their location can call Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911, or 911 if it is an emergency. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 270-726-5050 for a cash reward of up to $500.