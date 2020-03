The Logan County Cougars got out to a 15-0 lead to start the game against the Cumberland County Panthers and never looked back. Logan County was able to come away with a 79-58 victory in their first round match up of the Region 4 tournament. .

The Cougars advance to 28-3 on the year. They will face off against the Bowling Green Purples Monday, March 9th, at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the Region 4 tournament.